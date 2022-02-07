A two-story wooden structure home thought to be around 100 years old was considered a total loss and one firefighter was taken to the emergency room for treatment following a house fire in Crossville Jan. 30.
One firefighter was taken by ambulance to Cumberland Medical Center’s emergency room for treatment of a “medical incident” and later released, Crossville Fire Chief Chris South said Monday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched to a residence located on Stanley St. in the area of Thompson Lane around 8 p.m., and the first firefighters on the scene reported smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the residence.
All occupants were able to escape from the residence uninjured, but firefighters had their hands full in fighting the blaze in subfreezing temperatures.
The fires started in an area of a wood burning stove. The unidentified resident was working on pipes in the wall behind the stove.
“The pipes were too close to the wood-burning stove, and a fire started in the wall behind it,” South said.
The fire then worked its way to the second floor inside the wall and into the attic area, South continued, giving the blaze a good head start.
“There was a lot of heavy smoke and flames coming from the house,” South said.
He believes the structure is 100 years old.
Nineteen firefighters responded to the fire, and South said the house was considered a total loss.
