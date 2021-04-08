Fire swept through the Fairfield Glade police chief’s home Sunday night, leaving the residence in ashes and resulting in injuries to the chief’s fiancée, sources have told the Chronicle.
“I’m thankful for the first responders who responded,” Police Chief Michael Williams said Thursday. “I’m beyond blessed to serve this community, because they have sure taken care of me.”
The fire was reported to Fairfield Glade Fire Department around 10:30 p.m. Williams and his fiancée reportedly escaped unharmed but the fiancée re-entered the house to retrieve some personal items and suffered fire-related injuries.
She was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she remains being treated in intensive care. Her condition at press time is reportedly improving.
Fairfield Glade Fire Chief Tim Malone said the all-volunteer department was dispatched to the Thrushwood Dr. home at 10:24 p.m., with the first units arriving by 10:30 p.m.
At the time of the FGFD’s arrival, all residents were out of the house. The fire was put out by 11:19 and firefighters began their overhaul and clean-up efforts. They left the scene at 1:52 a.m.
The report is still preliminary, Malone noted, and an official report will be released later.
The Fairfield Glade Police Department responded to the scene to conduct traffic control and support the chief and the fire department.
Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox said his arson investigator was notified as a courtesy by the FGFD but is not involved in an investigation.
Cox, who has talked privately with Williams since the incident, said he was informed of the fire that night. He said he has personally not had contact with fire or police officials in Fairfield Glade.
The sheriff said the fire is believed to have started in the area of a sofa and there was no reason be believe it was anything but accidental.
The police department has received requests from the community on how residents can help Williams. A bank account has been set up at First National Bank of Tennessee. Donations can be made at any bank branch or dropped off at either the police department or the Fairfield Glade Community Club administration office.
