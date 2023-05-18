Cumberland County has a large land area for firefighters to cover. But most of the county’s paid firefighters are based at the main station located on Livingston Rd.
Fire Chief Trevor Kerley hopes additional staffing could help him spread out the staff, starting with the Westel, Mayland and Tansi fire stations.
“Those are the three busiest stations that we have, and it gives us all four directions,” Kerley told the county budget committee during its May 11 meeting.
He requested three new positions that would work 12-hour shifts like the part-time positions added last year.
“That gets us spread out,” Kerley said.
Kerley has 10 full-time firefighters and 17 part-time positions. There are 98 active volunteer firefighters.
The county has 15 fire stations, but some of those only have 2-4 volunteer firefighters in the area.
Kerley also asked for money to purchase land to replace the fire station at Rinnie on Hwy. 127 N. and to build a new station in the area of Tabor Loop.
The Rinnie station, which is not owned by the county but leased from the Rinnie Volunteer Fire Station, will be taken by road construction in the coming years. Growth in that part of the county and distance to other fire stations requires replacing the station, he said.
But the county’s main station is located three miles inside the city limits. This doesn’t help the county on its ISO fire rating and it leaves a gap in the five-mile radius between the town station and Rinnie — hitting right about Tabor Loop.
If he had a station at Tabor, Kerley said it would also be staffed with fire and EMS personnel and would be the primary response for incidents on Interstate 40.
Kerley said the main station would remain for training, equipping trucks and offices for himself and his deputy chief.
“It’ll work like the EMS office,” Kerley said.
He requested $75,000 for paving the parking lot at the main station.
The department is starting to get equipment in that’s been ordered for several years. That will help spread the force out in the county. Kerley is also looking at cost-effective options to replace some aging equipment, like a 1991 tanker truck that needs extensive repairs and a support truck that’s been experiencing transmission issues.
Both are also manual transmission vehicles, which are not recommended by ISO and Kerley said it’s getting harder to find people who can drive a manual transmission.
Kerley found a company in Pennsylvania that sells used fire equipment. It’s owned by a former fire chief. While it’s not easy to guess what inventory will be available, Kerley asked for leeway to buy a used replacement for those instead of repair — if the cost was right.
The budget committee continues to evaluate requests for personnel and capital projects as it develops the 2023-’24 county budget.
