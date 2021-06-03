Crossville first responders with the police and fire departments were dispatched around 9:15 a.m. Saturday to this house in the 900 block of Prentice St. for a house fire. The house has been the home of Fransisco Morales for 18 years and is owned by Michael Krabousanos. Morales left home for work around 6:30 a.m. and no one was home when the fire was discovered. The house suffered extensive damage. Investigators are looking at a box fan as a possible cause of the fire. No one was injured in the incident.

Tags

Trending Video