Crossville’s City Council, staff and a number of department heads gathered for a retreat at the Cumberland Mountain State Park conference center Thursday, Dec. 9. With Mayor James Mayberry participating via Zoom after testing positive for COVID-19, City Manager Greg Wood led the proceedings.
Topics ranged from moving a fire station to enforcing the noise ordinance. A guest speaker asked for assistance in helping beautify the area and pointed out a surprising statistic when it comes to littering.
Fire Chief Chris South told the group Fire Station 2, built in 1994 on Industrial Rd., has a number of problems caused by water damage. These include structural cracks, mold on the interior walls and rust that have made the original structure unlivable. A metal building was added in 2016.
Apart from the deteriorating building, South said the station is in the far south end of the coverage area, adding to response times. Furthermore, there’s a 40% overlap of coverage between Stations 1 and 2.
South’s proposal is to move Station 2 to Interstate Dr., somewhere near Cotton Patch Dr. and Old Jamestown Hwy., on 1-1 1/2 acres of land. The cost is an estimated $2 million-$2.5 million.
That site, South said, would put them in a prime growth area and would allow them to serve neighboring industries and place them in the middle of the response area, resulting in only a 5% percent overlap with Station 1.
“It would improve response times,” South said.
Given the growth of the city, South said a third fire station will be needed and suggested it be built near the airport, around Hwy. 70 W. and Tennessee Ave. Not only would a station in that area reduce the city’s 3X insurance rating and result in lower rates, it would also provide fire protection for the airport and the increasing air traffic. The station would feature a tanker with large foam capacity and a bumper mounted water nozzle geared for aircraft emergencies, according to South.
Noting they have a few years before a third station will become a virtual necessity, South, citing continued growth, said a fourth station will be needed in the next 10 to 12 years and would likely be located in the Peavine Road area.
Leslie Wood, district coordinator for the Tennessee Department of Transportation Environmental Division, said littering is a problem throughout the state and in Cumberland County. TDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway program, she said, is an excellent way to reduce the amount of litter and, in the process, make the area more attractive to prospective residents and businesses.
Brochures handed out by Wood cited the more than 12 million pounds of trash that volunteers have collected since the program’s inception in 1989. Any group, family, business or individual with volunteers over the age of 12 may apply for participation in the program.
Groups are asked to adopt approximately 2 miles of roadway for at least one year and conduct four litter cleanups along that route.
TDOT provides volunteers with all supplies and safety materials and removes the filled trash bags from the roadways. A recognition panel featuring the group’s name will be installed along the adopted route.
Wood said a lot of the trash comes from uncovered vehicles. Among the suggestions to combat this were issuing tickets under the city’s litter law and encouraging drivers to place a tarp over the back of the vehicle to prevent trash from blowing out.
Not all the litter is of the unintentional variety, and the culprits, in many cases, defy the general perception. “Females litter more than males,” said Wood, who offered no explanation for this fact.
Police Chief Jessie Brooks addressed the city’s noise ordinance, a frequent topic of discussion at City Council meetings.
The chief described the current ordinance as workable and fair. The maximum acceptable decibel level is 87. When they receive a noise complaint, Brooks noted, they’ll typically give a warning before issuing a $20 citation.
Brooks said they can continue to issue citations but can’t raise the amount of the fine. If it goes to court, the maximum fine is $50.
