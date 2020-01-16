The owner of a cabin in a rural area near Breckenridge Lake believes the dwelling was burned to the ground to cover up a burglary and theft, according to a sheriff’s office report.
The fire was reported to Cumberland County Fire and Rescue on Jan. 6 around 8:20 p.m. Firefighters and law enforcement were dispatched to Derry Dr., off Cleggan Dr. near Breckenridge. When emergency responders arrived on the scene, they found the building burned to the ground.
The owner, who lives in Rocky Top, TN, was notified about the fire by an adjacent neighbor, and the owner then called emergency crews, asking them to verify the report.
When the owner inspected the ruins of the structure, he noticed two Dutch ovens missing from the ashes, along with a generator and ladder. A campsite was located not far from the scene.
Deputy Kevin Reagan wrote in his report that he checked out the campsite but was unable to locate anyone.
Investigation into the fire and thefts is continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.