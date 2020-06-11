The activation of a fire alarm system in the area of the emergency room department at Cumberland Medical Center Wednesday night caused officials to divert emergency room traffic to other hospitals in the area, sources confirmed Thursday morning.
The incident inconvenienced those seeking services in the emergency room department and stretched local emergency response resources. Several departments working together prevented major incidents from taking place during the local emergency.
The fire suppression system was activated through a pull station around 9 p.m., dumping thousands of gallons of water inside the hospital. The effect was the flooding of rooms in the emergency department and attached rooms where patients were being attended.
It is not known if the activation, reportedly done by a patient, was accidental or intentional. If a deliberate act, there could be criminal and civil ramifications.
The proper state and local authorities were notified of the incident, along with hospitals and ambulance services in surrounding counties.
There was a diversion of all emergency room traffic to Cookeville Regional Medical Center and hospitals in the Knoxville area within the Covenant Health group as a result of the incident.
Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services Director Chris Miller confirmed that there was an event in the hospital that resulted in his department’s ambulances transporting patients to other emergency rooms.
Four of the county’s six ambulances transported patients out of county, leaving him with only two ambulances to cover emergency calls inside the county. One ambulance from Putnam County assisted by transporting a patient to the hospital in Cookeville.
In addition, area counties were notified of the diversion, and three ambulances from outside Cumberland County were made available on standby, if needed.
The Crossville Fire Department responded to CMC for the alarm activation and made preparations to respond to all calls within the city with a medic and two fire department personnel on each engine.
The Cumberland County Rescue Squad also volunteered to be on standby for transportation of non-critical patients but was not pressed into service.
Miller said the diversion lasted under three hours without incident. No multi-injury wrecks of other critical medical emergencies occurred between 9 p.m. and midnight when the emergency room was declared fully functional and back in service.
Thursday morning, leadership from the local emergency response departments met for a “table-top discussion,” rehashing the events from the night before, discussing what went right and what can be improved upon.
“There is a plan in effect for events like this,” said Miller. He added all went smoothly from his department, and he was glad there were no other major emergency events during the diversion.
He said cooperation between the departments was a key to the successful response.
