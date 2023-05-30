Tom Fincher is again joining forces with local talent to present a variety show at the Palace Theatre June 9.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and seats are first-come, first-seated, with the show beginning at 7 p.m.
The line up includes Eric Fincher, Regina Stephens and the Amazing Atticus. Memory Road will also perform.
This line up garnered four standing ovations last year.
This event supports the United Fund of Cumberland County, which provides funding for more than 30 local nonprofit organizations.
Sponsors for this annual event include the Crossville Chronicle, Glade Sun and Tansi Smoke Signals, Forte’s on the Square, Mayberry’s Furniture, Farm Bureau Insurance, Business Equipment Clinic, Christy’s Pub Grub and Broccos’s Pizza, Martin Plumbing, and Cumberland Moving and Storage.
Tickets are $15, with a $2 convenience fee. Concessions will be available during the show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.