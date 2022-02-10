The new aviation program in Cumberland County Schools will soon have new equipment to help students earn their pilot license.
The Cumberland County Finance Committee approved bids to purchase desktop and full-motion flight simulators, with funds coming from the nearly $1 million Innovative High Schools grant the county received last year.
The program just recently launched, with 15 students selected for scholarships to allow them to earn a private pilot license while in high school. The two-year grant has a goal of offering flight training to at least 45 students.
Gleim Aviation submitted the only bid for the desktop flight simulators at a cost of $32,186 each. Plans are to have four desktop at both Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School.
The school system selected low bidder Redbird Flight Simulations Inc. as the vendor for the full-motion flight simulators. The purchase will include three units, one for each high school and another at Crossville Memorial Airport, for a total cost of $294,307.
The simulator allows students to log flight time in addition to in-air experience.
Both purchases are under the amount budgeted in the grant proposal.
The committee also approved a $147,550 bid to replace canopies at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. The canopies were damaged last spring when a strong storm moved through the area just as students were loading buses to go home. The EF0 tornado damaged the canopies and roof at the front of the school, with broken windows causing damage to a few classrooms.
Insurance will cover the cost of the replacement canopies, and the new canopies will extend slightly farther than before. Stubbs Construction of Crossville was the winning bidder.
R&R Paving and Sealcoating was selected for a project paving the parking lot at Pine View Elementary, with a bid of $171,500.
The panel also approved purchase of a new pumper truck for the Cumberland County Fire Department for $379,960.
Fire Chief Trevor Kerley said he anticipates it will take 16 months or longer to receive the new vehicle.
Emergency Vehicle Specialists submitting the low bid and was awarded the purchase.
There were no bids received for upgrades to security systems at the Art Circle Public Library. County Finance Director Nathan Brock said the facility may need an upgrade to its wiring in order to use more up-to-date equipment.
The panel also confirmed a purchase it approved by email vote last month for a new convection steamer for the county jail. The old steamer had broken and was not repairable, making the purchase time sensitive.
TriMark/Strategic Equipment Inc. of Knoxville submitted the low bid of $25,465.53. The Cumberland County Commission had approved in November a budget amendment moving $34,400 from the county fund balance to cover the unexpected cost.
The panel also approved listing surplus multiple vehicles and equipment on GovDeals.com. The vehicles range in age from a 1982 Chevrolet Custom Deluxe truck used by the fire department to a 2013 Chevrolet ambulance. Also included are decommissioned Tasers from the sheriff’s office and mowers from the school system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.