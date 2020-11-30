Representatives from architectural firm WOLD HFR are putting together a final report on an indoor recreation center feasibility study to present to the Crossville City Council.
During a Nov. 19 Crossville City Council retreat, representatives reviewed information from a community survey and asked council members for their input.
“You want a healthier community. You want to bring families together. It’s not all about the individual who wants to work out. It’s about families, community,” said Beth Meadows with WOLD HFR.
The survey in August garnered 923 responses — far more than the 2014 survey with 364 responses — and more than 75% said they were in full support of an indoor recreation center.
“It shows they’re engaged and excited about the opportunity,” Meadows said. “It’s been a long time coming, and people still have an interest and passion in seeing this through.”
More than half the survey respondents were between the ages of 25 and 44, and 62% of people lived outside the city limits — an important point if the city wants to seek a partnership with Cumberland County’s government.
Determining the cost of building and operating an indoor recreation center depends on the size and scope of the facility and programs to include, like indoor pools, gyms, and exercise space.
The survey found people wanted items like an outdoor pool, indoor exercise and warm water pools, youth and teen areas, an indoor walking track, and casual childcare options. Other activities included a golf simulator, racquetball courts, and indoor batting cages. Planned activities, leagues and programs would complement those facilities, like swim lessons.
“There is a balance of leisure and everyone having dedicated time to serve as many people as we can,” Meadows said.
City Manager Greg Wood said, “To make this successful, we have to program the heck out of it and utilize it all the time.”
Many asked for after-school youth programs and summer camps, with 76% saying after-school and summer programs were very important — about 700 people.
Bonnie Gamble, parks and recreation director for the city of Manchester and a consultant with WOLD HFR, said location was important.
“You will have people traveling to you instead of your people traveling somewhere else,” she said, noting there would not be a similar facility within 30 or 40 miles. “If you were to build something like we have in Manchester, you blow everybody around you out of the water.”
It can help attract new residents, support sales tax and tourism, and provide service to the existing community, she said.
The city has already applied for a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant from the state of Tennessee which could go toward purchasing land for building the facility. Or, there could be property already owned by the city that could be appropriate.
And, should the county agree to a partnership and development of a meeting or convention space in conjunction with the center, there could be other locations to consider.
Gamble said indoor pools were an expensive facility to maintain, but new technology helps provide cleaner, more easily maintained pools with greater efficiency. She recommended working with an expert consultant in indoor pool construction.
The center wouldn’t be a competitor with existing businesses, Gamble said.
“You don’t want to compete,” she said. “You want to enhance opportunities.”
Meadows said the next steps will be to finalize the feasibility report, define the architectural program and get an idea of the square footage, which could range from 60,000 to 90,000 square feet.
