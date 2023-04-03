Cumberland County reported 676 cases of child abuse in 2022, impacting 1,690 children.
On April 16, the community will gather to learn about the fight against child abuse locally and across the state at the annual blue ribbon ceremony.
The event will be at Cumberland County Community Complex. Doors open at noon; the ceremony begins at 1 p.m.
A free meal will be offered to the first 200 people in attendance. It is part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognized in April. The blue ribbon is the national symbol of child abuse prevention.
The event focuses on resources, hope and help and features agencies and organizations committed to the prevention of child abuse.
In addition to keynote speaker Director of Schools William Stepp, booths will have information for parents and offering treats for children. Children’s activities include face printing and a balloon artist.
The Blue Ribbon Committee has also been working with the school system to hold a bumper sticker contest for students using the theme. Local schools are invited to participate, with prizes for first, second and third place presented during the ceremony. Posters, bumper stickers and drawings created by area students in years past will also be on display.
Call Denise Melton at 931-707-2273 or visit www.nomorechildabuse.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.