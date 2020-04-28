The fight against child abuse continues, with those on the front lines refusing to give up because of the pandemic.
“We feel education and intervention are key,” said Denise Melton, executive director of the House Hope, about their tactics to prevent and end abuse once and for all.
Melton is just one of the hundreds of individuals and more than 25 organizations providing services for children and families in Cumberland County. Normally in April, they team up as the Blue Ribbon Committee for the Prevention of Child Abuse to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month and honor the young lives that have been impacted by it.
Because of the pandemic, they have had to focus their attention on finding new ways to engage with their clients and carry out their missions temporarily from behind closed doors.
“It amazes me how all the organizations have adapted to this unusual situation and continue to meet the needs of others,” she said.
Like so many others, Melton and her staff chose to ramp up sanitization as their first line of defense against the novel coronavirus at the House of Hope, a safe haven to children who have been removed from their home due to the presence of drugs or abuse.
“With the House of Hope being a place where children and teens frequent, we have always been conscious about cleanliness, but so many things early on were unknown about COVID-19 and we wanted to be safe,” she said.
They aimed to create an environment that could be easily sanitized after each use of the facility. However, as the seriousness of the virus became more evident, they decided to keep employees on-site, but close all operations of the facility to the public and their Threads of Hope Thrift Store.
The decision meant the cancelation of their Choices classes for teens and the highly anticipated summer program for children. Some services that the Department of Children’s Services oversees also stopped, such as supervised visits, leaving only emergent forensic interviews being conducted.
“All other services we provide for the Department and law enforcement are in place such as removals due to abuse and immediate need requests for clients,” said Melton.
Even after everyone was sent home on March 16 to isolate, the staff still works to fulfill a need whenever they can. This often means going to their thrift store to gather items.
“We even go on Facebook, and if we see a post where someone is in need, we try to provide that need or refer them to an organization that can meet their particular need,” Melton explained.
The social media platform led them to join Protecting the Plateau, a sewing initiative to provide masks for healthcare workers and others in the community. When the call went out that 100% cotton T-shirts were needed to make ties for the masks, they decided to donate their entire inventory from the thrift store.
Melton is grateful for the support the House of Hope has also received from the community during this time. She noted how a local pharmacy contributed all of their Easter candy to help treat children to their annual baskets.
“There are so many dangers our children face that could change the course of their whole future and the way they view themselves,” said Melton. “There are also many safe and positive things that can be brought into a child’s life.”
In addition to Easter baskets, the Exchange Club/Stephens Center has helped clients get basic items.
“That seems to be one of the bigger needs,” said executive director Dawn Raines, “especially when all this started and you couldn’t find diapers and wipes, the right sizes or formula because people were hoarding it up and it wasn’t available.
“So we’ve been trying to supply those needs in addition to, you know, making sure that all of our clients are OK and providing them with the weekly calls,” she added.
The Exchange Club/Stephens Center is on a mission to break the cycle of child abuse and neglect by providing emotional support to parents and offering them a new way of thinking when it comes to discipline. They go directly into the homes for an hour a week and hosting free classes using an evidenced-based curriculum concerning parenting challenges.
Since the stay-at-home order, the staff has replaced these home visits and public classes with telecommunication, with at least one employee on call at all times to respond to those who face a crisis.
“We have had some clients that have been uncomfortable, or not prefer to do phone or video, but for the most part, most of them are cooperating and staying in touch…allowing us to help them and support them,” she said.
Bonita Harger and the Cumberland County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program, which celebrated its tenth anniversary in January, has also embraced new ways to stay in touch with the children and their court teams.
“The court team and Cumberland County CASA are committed to give 100% to each and every child we serve,” she said. “We have a common vision, we have the same goal and that is to serve in the best interest of these children, for each one to have a safe, happy and forever home.”
As the coordinator, it is Harger’s job to recruit and train local volunteers to fight for children’s basic rights and essential needs as they go through the DCS system. They are sworn in by a juvenile judge so they can become an official part of a child’s sort team and spend at least eight hours per month conducting home visits and speaking to anyone involved in the child’s life.
Due to the stay-at-home order, they have not been to court or conducted any in-person visits. Instead, they are staying in contact through phone, Skype and regular mail.
“For some, it is a nice surprise to get a letter in the mail addressed to them,” she said.
Advocates at the Avalon Center, an organization that offers free and confidential support services to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual assault, have been working hard in finding creative ways to provide services through phone and online platforms.
To accommodate the current situation, they have opened their atrium and closed the central office to the public. The atrium is open during regular business hours and includes a phone, table, chairs and a list of community resources and various other paperwork that a client may need.
“If someone needs support, they can come in, have a seat and call one of our advocates that are working from home to assist them,” said Maria Suarez, director of the organization’s children’s and youth program.
Their Facebook page also has many resources including support groups, videos that provide support for anyone experiencing violence and informational posts on how to stay safe and take care of themselves.
“Our Avalon Center Child and Youth Facebook page has children stories every morning, videos with activities kids can do at home and a video for parents that gives information on how to help your child if they have been through abuse,” said Suarez.
The center has also created a podcast called “Call Your Advocate.” Available on Spotify and the center’s Facebook page, it is facilitated by one of the child and youth advocates.
“She interviews advocates and individuals in the community to provide education and awareness on domestic violence and sexual assault and what a person can do if they are in an abusive situation,” she said.
Most importantly, their emergency shelter is always available, she noted. The shelter staff has been working diligently disinfecting the housing and keeping an eye on supplies to make sure hand sanitizer and soap are available at all times.
“We are working hard to adjust to this new world and way of providing services,” said Suarez. “We are grateful to have such an excellent staff that has taken these changes in stride and continue to be positive for our clients.”
