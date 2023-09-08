Ella England has been working the past year to share a love of reading with the community and honor her Granny Dot by establishing Little Free Libraries in the community.
The Stone Elementary fifth-grader was honored with the Kids First award by Cumberland County Director of Schools William Stepp during the Aug. 24 meeting of the Cumberland County Board of Education.
“These Little Free Libraries allow children and families of all ages throughout Cumberland County to take a book and leave a book,” said Stone Elementary Principal Stephanie Barnes. “Ella wants all children to have a love of reading ... She wants them to be able to travel and experience things, which are possible through reading.”
England and her parents, Brent and Katie England, built their first Little Free Library in July 2022 near their home in the Homestead community. Since then, Little Free Libraries have been established at Rose St. in Crossville, the Roane State Cumberland County campus on Cook Rd., Shelter Insurance on Miller Ave. and Synergy Medical near downtown Crossville.
Last spring, England asked to place a library at the campus of Stone Elementary to share the opportunity with her schoolmates.
Three more sites are planned.
England has set a goal of establishing 87 Little Free Libraries -- the same age as Granny Dot when she passed away.
School clubs and classrooms were also recognized as part of the fall disbursement of grants from the CSW Charitable Fund.
The fund launched eight years ago and is named in honor of Dr. David Campbell, Roy Stone and Dr. Buck Wood. Wood continues to lead the fund as it grows to support school system programs.
“We started off with $5,000 for the first distribution,” Wood said.
“Now, we’re at $17,000. We need more. When we meet as a board to decide who gets these grants, we always see people we’d like to award, but we don’t have the money.”
Wood challenged the community to support the fund through monthly donations.
“Get involved; $5 or $10 a month would make a difference,” Wood said.
Donations can be made through www.cswfound.org.
Brown Elementary
•Book Club to purchase class sets of the books
•Band to purchase new band Method books
•Fifth Grade Math to purchase a class set of headphones, a high-volume printer and math manipulative
Crab Orchard Elementary
•Sixth Grade Math to purchase supplies for STEM projects during the year for hands-on learning
•Archery and PE classes to buy new arrows
•Fourth Grade Classroom for supplies for the science fossil kits and other STEM activities
•Art Class for needle felting supplies
Homestead Elementary
•PE Classes to buy plastic paddles and nets
•School-wide Positive Behavior Support to help pay for reward trips
•Pre-K Classroom to purchase a stepping stones set and little people basketball goal for the playground
Martin Elementary
•Second Grade Classrooms for a subscription to Scholastic News and Science Spin and to publish a student-produced book
North Cumberland Elementary
•Fifth Grade Math to purchase flexible seating options such as chairs, floor pillows and lap desks
•Lego League to purchase kits to design and build a robot
•Seventh and Eighth Grade English-Language Arts to purchase a classroom set of The boy Who Harnessed the Wind and Inside Out and Back Again
Pine View Elementary
•Art Club to purchase various tools and art supplies
•Sixth-Eighth Grade Classrooms to purchase classroom supplies, teacher supplies, student rewards and teaching aids and posters
•Junior Beta Club to help pay state convention fees
•Graphic Design Club to purchase a color printer and other drawing supplies
Pleasant Hill Elementary
•Event Prep Club to purchase shirts for members and laundry detergent
•Student Council to purchase shirts for members to wear at service events and supplies to promote events
•Fifth Grade Classrooms to pay for a field trip to the Tennessee State Museum
•Kindergarten Classroom to pay for a new classroom rug
South Cumberland Elementary
•Junior Beta Club to offset the cost of attending the state convention
•Kindness Club to purchase incentives for students displaying kindness
•Library to pay for student rewards
•Schoolwide Positive Behavior Support for reward activities each nine weeks
Stone Elementary
•Cross country team to cover race fees and team shirts for qualifying students
•Junior Beta Club to offset the cost of attending the state convention
•Counseling program to purchase curriculum and supplies
•Schoolwide Positive Behavior Support to help pay for reward trips
Cumberland County High School
•Future Business Leaders of America to help pay for competitions, leadership training, learning labs and other events
•Honors Government and History Classrooms to purchase pocket copies of the U.S. Constitution and take field trips to historical sites in Tennessee
•French Club to defray the cost of the National French Exam and provide materials for the club, which does not charge dues
•Jet Theatrix to defray the cost of venue rental and other costs related to the fall dramatic production
•Bowling Team to purchase jerseys for players
•Student Council to purchase supplies for various school activities, including Hall of Fame and Homecoming recognition
•Health Occupations Students of America to help send club officers to the Washington Leadership Academy in September
•Schoolwide Positive Behavior Support to purchase rewards
•Band to help buy new marching band uniforms
•Beta Club to pay state convention registration for officers and five members
•Cheer team to purchase new pompoms
Phoenix School
•Student Council to buy incentives and student awards for course completion, grades and attendance
•Transition Academy to update community-based and work-based learning shirts and uniforms
•Schoolwide Positive Behavior Support to provide a monthly reward meal for students with good attendance
•Guidance Office to purchase sensory items, mental health supplies and small rewards for goal attainment
Stone Memorial High School
•Health Occupations Students of America to defray the cost of trips for tours and competition
•Panther Pack to purchase incentives for the positive schoolwide behavior support initiative
•Student Council to purchase shirts for students
•Band to purchase protective cases for the band’s audio equipment
•Boys and Girls Wrestling to replace a medical bag and replenish medical supplies
•Craft Club to purchase materials
•Skills USA to defray registration fees for competitions, purchase practice materials and assist with uniform maintenance
•Future Business Leaders of America to help pay regional, state and national competition fees
•Beta Club to help pay for competition fees
•Mycology Club to purchase supplies and help pay for field trips
•Bowling to defray the cost of bowling alley rentals for practice and games and defray uniform costs
•Book Club to fund the purchase of books and a field trip to the Art Circle Public Library
•Student Food Pantry for food and supplies
•Boys Soccer to purchase training equipment and additional uniforms and to pay referees for junior varsity games
SMHS and CCHS
•English as a Second Language Pen Pal Writing Program
The board also welcomed student representatives Owen Brown, CCHS; Braden Whitehair, Phoenix School; and Nicole Ranson, SMHS as student representatives to the board.
“You are honorary members of this board,” said Teresa Boston, 8th District representative and chairperson of the board. “Input from students is always welcome.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.