The Lake Tansi Exchange Club presented the Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council with a donation of $18,000 — the proceeds of the first Field of Honor event held in November in Cumberland County.
But while the donation closes the books on the first Field of Honor, work is already beginning to prepare for the 2023 edition.
“This whole club worked so hard for the Field of Honor,” said Jean Smith, president of the club. “Hopefully everyone had a chance to visit the Field of Honor because it was amazing. I get goosebumps just thinking about it.”
The display of 500 flags honoring veterans past and present was set up at Garrison Park in Crossville Nov. 6-12.
Community response was overwhelming.
“We didn’t realize how great this project was going to go,” Smith explained. “We had to turn off online sales six weeks before the event. And most people probably buy their flags in the final weeks.”
Next year, the club is planning for a larger Field of Honor, with 700 flags planned for November 2023.
While the Field of Honor offered a striking site during November, and an opportunity to solemnly thank veterans for their service, it also served as a fundraiser, with the bulk of the money raised going to support the Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council.
“They operate on donations only,” Smith said. “We have one of the biggest counties — population-wise — in the state of Tennessee for veterans, and it’s a much-needed organization.”
Jack Fogel, with the Veterans Assistance Council, explained the fund is used to support veterans and their families when they have a need.
“I found a need in our community for all the veterans organizations to come together and work together to help our veterans and their families,” Fogel said. “That’s been very successful.”
Individuals receiving funds are vetted to confirm military service and interview-
ed by members of the council.
They can receive assistance with housing bills, utilities, food — whatever need they may have.
A recent request included filling a propane tank ahead of the bitter cold winter weather to ensure home heating for a veterans and her family.
“We took care of that bill,” Fogel said.
Recently, the Veterans Assistance Council filled 51 cheer boxes with food to go to veterans in need in the community.
The council’s board is made up of the commander or leader of each of the 11 area military service organizations.
All representatives of the council are volunteers and unpaid. All donations go to the veterans’ needs.
They work closely with the Veterans Service Office at the Cumberland County Courthouse, who can assist veterans with making claims for benefits.
Fogel thanked the Exchange Club for the Field of Honor and the hard work that made it possible.
“I went by it every day — that’s just my route. It’s like a missing child. The flags aren’t there,” he said, adding he was looking forward to 2023.
In addition to the donation to the Veterans Assistance Council, the Exchange Club also made donations to two organizations assisting with the weeklong event: $500 to the Cumberland County Young Marines and $250 to the Veterans Honor Guard.
“It’s very gratifying when you can give back to the community,” said Smith.
The Young Marines assisted with set up and clean up of the Field of Honor and provided nighttime security one night during the week — the coldest night of that period.
The organization was set to receive a portion of each flag they sold, but the early end of flag sales cut their potential sales short.
The Veterans Honor Guard, which provides military honors for veterans’ funerals across the Upper Cumberland, assisted in the closing ceremony, which was moved indoors due to inclement weather.
However, the Veterans Honor Guard and the rifle volley salute still had to be held outdoors.
“We felt the need to give more,” Smith said of the club’s donation to the Honor Guard, noting they had agreed to cover the organization’s expenses to participate in the closing ceremony.
