13th Judicial District Public Defender Craig Fickling was honored for his leadership among his peers and his dedication to the Tennessee District Public Defenders Conference for which he just completed a term as president.
Members of his staff gathered last week to pay honor and tribute to Fickling. On hand was state Sen. Paul Bailey who presented to the General Assembly a joint resolution recognizing Fickling. A framed copy of the document was presented to Fickling.
The resolution includes the signatures of Gov. Bill Lee, Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally, Speaker of the House of Representatives Cameron Sexton and the resolution’s sponsors: Sen. Bailey and Reps. Kelly Keisling and John Mark Windle.
“Mr. Fickling epitomizes the spirit and commitment that are characteristic of a true Tennessean,” the resolution reads, in part. “We find it appropriate to acknowledge and applaud Mr. Fickling on his dedication to serving the people of the state.”
In addition to his duties of leading the public defender’s office, which provides legal representation to defendants who cannot afford an attorney, Fickling is an active member of the 13th Judicial District Recovery and Veterans courts, working cooperatively with judges and prosecutors in assisting those recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.
During his career, the chief district public defender has represented clients in appeals before the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals, the Tennessee Supreme Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.
Fickling is also a member of the Tennessee and Putnam County bar associations, Tennessee Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
Fickling serves on the boards of Rural Legal Services, the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, the Putnam County Rural Health Clinic and the Cookeville Children’s Museum.
While serving as the state president of the conference, Fickling has worked with the General Assembly providing advice and insight regarding legislation to improve the criminal justice system.
The resolution states, “(Fickling) has rendered sterling service during his presidential term.”
Fickling was born in Atlanta, GA, and currently resides in Cookeville. He is a graduate of Millsaps College and received his law degree from the University of Memphis. The son of an Episcopal priest, Fickling has been an active member of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in Cookeville.
He and his wife have one son.
