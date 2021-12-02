The Fairfield Glade Police Department is saddened to announce that Det. James Dagley and his family lost their home on Thanksgiving Day to a fire.
Dagley was returning to his home in Wartburg after his shift with the Fairfield Glade Police Department when he was notified his home was on fire.
His fiancée, Delilah, and 2-year-old daughter were not at home at the time.
“Unfortunately, there doesn’t look like there is much that can be saved and the home is almost a total loss,” said FGPD Chief Michael Williams said after viewing the aftermath of the fire.
Dagley stated that he was “thankful that no one was home at the time and very appreciative of all the first responders in Morgan County that responded to the scene.”
Deputy Caleb Pemberton with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated the family did lose their family pets in the fire.
Williams advised there was a donation account that has been setup at First National Bank of Tennessee to assist the family.
Persons wishing to assist the family may drop off a monetary donation to any First National Bank of Tennessee branch or may drop off items at the Fairfield Glade Police Department.
