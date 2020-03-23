Fairfield Glade Police, assisting Crossville Police in search of a vehicle that had been reported stolen, recovered the vehicle and took one person into custody on two charges, according to reports.
Tracey L. Boatright, 39, was taken into custody at the intersection of St. George Dr. and Peavine Rd. by Officer James Dagley, according to reports. She was served a theft of merchandise warrant in connection with a shoplifting incident at Rural King and was also charged with theft of property (auto theft), according to reports.
Crossville Police contacted Fairfield Police about two weeks ago to be on the lookout for a vehicle that had been reported stolen and were dispatched to a specific location where it had been parked.
On March 6, Dagley found the vehicle being driven in the area of Peavine Rd. and conducted a traffic stop, taking Boatright into custody.
The suspect was taken to the Justice Center and booked on the auto theft warrant filed by CPD’s MPtl. Crystal Massey and on the shoplifting charge.
Boatright will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to both charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.