The Fairfield Glade Police Department arrested a wanted fugitive from justice May 14 while investigating reports of possible contractor fraud, according to Police Chief Michael Williams.
A resident reported that they had concerns about a person who was extremely pushy about replacing their roof, Williams said. Upon investigation, detectives learned Gregory Arnold Dillon, 55, of Asheville, NC, was representing himself as a legitimate roofing contractor from Atlanta.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that Dillon had no legitimate ties with the Atlanta company. He initially gave officers a false name but later revealed his true identity.
Investigators had been informed of Dillon’s identity prior to making contact with him and learned Dillon is wanted in several states, including Georgia, Ohio and Texas.
Texas authorities confirmed they would extradite Dillon for a parole violation, and he was arrested and booked into the Cumberland Justice Center under a $250,000 bond for being a fugitive from justice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.