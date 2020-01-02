It is with great sadness that the Fairfield Glade Police Department announces the death of Officer Jerry Singleton of the Fairfield Glade Police Department.
Singleton, 53, passed away during his shift Dec. 31 of apparent natural causes. He was a dedicated law enforcement officer who served in law enforcement for over 30 years. He worked for Harriman, Kingston and Rockwood Police Departments and the Roane County Sheriff’s Office prior to working with the Fairfield Glade Police Department. Singleton began working in Fairfield Glade in May 2019.
“This is an extremely tough day for our department. Jerry was liked by all and he had the ability to connect with everyone. Officer Singleton died while serving and this is what he loved to do,” said Fairfield Glade Chief Mike Williams.
The family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. EST Saturday in Roane State Community College gymnasium. Funeral service will follow. Burial will be Sunday in Davis Cemetery, Coalfield.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
