A Fairfield Glade man is to appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court next month has been arrested in connection with the break-in and thefts from two storage units at a local storage building rental facility.
Christopher Devion Bass, 21, 121 Lakeshore Dr., is charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of theft which reportedly occurred on Jan. 1 and 2. He was taken into custody on Jan. 9 in Clay County, according to Deputy Ted Monday’s arrest report.
Sheriff’s Investigator Gary Green was called to investigate the burglary of the two storage buildings at Franklin Storage located off Peavine Rd. A witness reported that property was valued at more than $1,000 and that some of the property had been seen photographed and circulated on social media as for sale.
In the second burglary, a witness was found to have a item reported stolen in their possession and the resulting investigation led to Bass’ arrest.
Bass was placed under $25,000 bond and was given a Feb. 3 appearance date in General Sessions Court.
