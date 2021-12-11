State and local law enforcement officers were on the scene of an officer involved shooting last night, closing I-40 near the 311 mile marker.
The west lane of I-40 near the 311 mile marker - within sight of the Playeau Rd. Exit - was shutdown and traffic backed up at least three miles.
Crossville Police closed the entrance ramp at the Hwy. 127 N interchange and traffic was rerouted to Northside Dr. And onto Hwy. 70 N. To I-40, bypassing the scene.
As is policy, the 13th Judicial District Attorneys Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Sheriff Casey Cox confirmed investigators were on the scene last night. He said his officer was not hurt but indicated one person was. Condition of that person and events leading up to shots being fired was not available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
More information will be posted when it becomes available.

