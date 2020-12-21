A Fentress County woman died as a result of injuries suffered in a head-on crash Saturday evening.
Two other Fentress Countians were injured, according to a preliminary report filed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Declared dead shortly after arrival at Cumberland Medical Center was Evelyn Dyer, 37, of Clarkrange.
A passenger — a 7-year-old juvenile — and driver of the second vehicle, identified as Norma Cross, 57, both of Clarkrange, were seriously injured and flown to a regional trauma center following the crash.
The preliminary report filed by Trooper Marty Brown indicates Dyer was driving a 1995 Lincoln Town Car south on Hwy. 127 N. near the Elmore Rd. intersection.
For unknown reasons, the Town Car crossed over the center line, causing Cross, who was driving a 2017 Ford Expedition north bound, to pull onto the north shoulder where the two cars collided head-on.
Both vehicles ended up in the ditch on the northbound side of the road.
The roadway was blocked for a length of time as Cumberland County firefighters extricated Dyer from her wrecked vehicle. Bypassers attempted life-saving measures until three Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services units arrived on the scene and rushed all three to CMC.
Assisting Brown in the investigation was Trooper William Morgan.
The preliminary report indicates no charges have been filed in connection with the crash. The report states the two survivors of the crash were wearing seat belts and the victim was not.
