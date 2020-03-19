A man and woman from the Jamestown area in Fentress County were arrested last Tuesday in a convenience store parking lot and charged with possession of drugs, according to arrest reports.
The incident took place in the parking lot of Mr. Zip’s off Peavine Rd. around 6 p.m. Tuesday after deputies received information about a person wanted on a warrant from Fentress County and from Cumberland County, KY.
Travis John Stowers, 39, 635 Gatewood Ct., Jamestown, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone, possession of Hydroxyzine, possession of suboxone, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessica Leigh Adkins, 29, 135 Bunker Hill Rd., Jamestown, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of Alprazolam, possession of promethazine, trazodone and quetiapine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Investigator Jason Elmore wrote in his report that he observed Adkins, whom he knew to have an outstanding warrant from Fentress County, in a Toyota car in the parking lot of the convenience store.
He requested Deputy Jeff Turner to come to the area and Turner took Adkins into custody without incident. During a search, numerous syringes and empty plastic bags were found in her possession. Also found in her possession was about 5.8 grams of a substance deputies identified as meth.
Driver of the car, identified as Stowers, quickly exited the vehicle and went into the store where security cameras recorded the man entering and quickly exiting the restroom.
Investigator Jon Wirey recovered from the restroom two plastic containers hidden in a trash bag liner that included three pills and 21 grams of meth. Investigators also reported recovering seven grams of meth and two Suboxone strips from Stowers.
Adkins was placed under $28,000 bond here with a hold placed on her from Fentress County and a drug charge hold from Kentucky. Stowers was placed under $46,000 bond. Both are to appear in General Sessions Court.
