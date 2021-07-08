Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.