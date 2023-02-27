Cumberland County’s Board of Education safety committee members discussed the feasibility of adding fences to Homestead Elementary at their Feb. 15 safety committee meeting — a discussion that has been ongoing since late July.
Kim Bray, chief HR officer, said she walked the perimeter of the school with Maintenance Director Mary Kington, Emergency Management Director Bo Magnusson, Principal Mary Elizabeth Edmonds and Homestead SRO Roy Kemmer in order to demonstrate the unique situation of the school.
“This is a much bigger project than what I had anticipated,” Bray said.
Bray noted there are multiple entry points to the school, with multiple buildings that have no fencing or other deterrents to prevent intruders. Simple perimeter fencing would not be sufficient, she said. Instead, they need to fence the “breezeways” between buildings and connect the buildings through fencing, in order to prevent people from walking up to the cottages.
“What Mary [Kington] has proposed, and I agree with her, is perhaps to get an engineer to come out and look at it, so that we can get the most bang for our buck,” Bray said.
Currently, the schools have $45,000 allocated for fencing, funded through its Safe Schools grant. Bray said she is not convinced the money will go far in a project like this.
“I appreciate Ms. Edmonds wanting to put the safety of her students at the forefront, but it is a large piece of property with too many ins and outs,” Bray said.
Five other schools have also requested more fencing. Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative, suggested each school get an estimate and then are prioritized based on need. However, Magnusson pointed out dividing money for fencing projects among 12 schools will leave all of the schools with insufficient funds for fencing.
“That’s something that we struggle with every year,” Magnusson said. “We were trying to put a concerted effort towards [Homestead] because of that unique issue, but we are going to take one bite out of a big elephant.”
Hamby moved to task Stepp and his team to have an engineer get the board estimates on all schools, and the motion passed unanimously.
The committee also discussed window security film.
The panel heard from local business owner Joe Cline of Outlaw Graphics and representatives of 3M Window Film in August on the product meant to prevent intruders from breaking in.
Hamby said she wants to prioritize the project, after it stalled.
“We want to push this forward, get back on the move,” Hamby said. “This is not something that we want to let go.”
Stepp noted the window film funds were from ESSER 2.0, which ran out due to rising supply costs. The window film project was the last project to be bid out.
“The real costs were not the same as the budgeted costs—it was up to 30% more in some areas. So, when that was the last project bid out, and we were paying everything off, the money just wasn’t there,” Stepp said.
Stepp said the cost would be less if they did not use federal money, estimating it to cost between $300,000 to $400,000. But with federal funds, the window film would cost about half a million, which the school district is unable to budget on its own.
Elizabeth Stull, 1st District representative, asked if the Safe Schools grant could cover any of these costs in the future, but Stepp said the Safe Schools grant is sunsetting at the end of this fiscal school year, due to the new TISA funding model.
“I apologize for not following through, but I will be following very close from here on out with this, because this is important to me. Our students and our staff and their safety is our priority. That is No. 1,” Hamby said. “Whatever it takes to make them safe, we need to work diligently to get it done.”
Another major safety project is replacing old door locks with new ones, which allow teachers to lock the doors with buttons from the inside of the classroom rather than outside.
Kington said the door lock replacements were completed at Pine View, Pleasant Hill, South Cumberland, North Cumberland, Martin, Homestead and Crab Orchard Elementary.
The only elementary schools that are not complete are Brown (46 doors) and Stone Elementary.
Kington said they are about $30,000 from completing the project across all elementary schools.
However, it’s a different story with the high schools. Stone Memorial High School, along with the G and H wings at CCHS, have different locks (mortis locks) that would cost nearly twice as much to replace with the push-button locks., $980 each.
If the board were to move to replace the high schools’ mortis locks on top of finishing Brown and Stone’s lock replacements, the cost would rise from $30,000 to $133,000.
Stull suggested moving $45,000 set aside for Homestead’s fencing to finish off the door locks project. Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, said it would have to go to the budget committee first.
Hamby moved to send the remaining elementary schools back to budget
in order to have the door locks project completed. The motion passed unanimously.
