A Crossville man was taken into custody after he attempted to grab a golf club that had just been taken away from him while deputies attempted to convince him to go in an ambulance for an evaluation.
Michael G. Monaghan, 50, 314 Roma Dr., is charged with one count of aggravated assault in connection with the April 27 incident, according to Deputy Elijah Tollett’s report.
No one was injured in the incident.
Deputies were called to the Roma Dr. residence around 8 p.m. after receiving a complaint of “a man acting strange and standing in his parents’ living room, aggressively swinging a golf club.”
When officers arrived, they found a man sitting in the front room holding a golf club. The man appeared to be “unstable and angry,” according to Tollett’s report.
The man refused repeated requests to put down the golf club. When additional officers arrived, the man appeared to calm down and handed over the golf club, which Tollett said he placed across the room.
An ambulance was called to transport the suspect to the hospital for an evaluation, but when emergency medical personnel arrived, it is alleged the man became hostile to deputies and the responders.
The man then grabbed the golf club and struggled with the officers over control of the weapon before deputies were able to secure the potential weapon and to place the man in custody.
He was taken to the Justice Center and formally charged with the felony. A crisis center was notified of the incident.
