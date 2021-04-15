Videotape shows the driver of a white Ford Ranger pickup rammed a car parked at a gas pump at a Crossville truck stop last Friday. A man who witnesses said was driving the pickup has been charged with two felonies,
Garrett Lee Dobey, 51, 601 Foxwood Dr., is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault.
Police were dispatched to the Circle K off Hwy. 127 N. April 9 shortly before 6 a.m. on a report that a 2000 Mercury Mystique had been struck.
Ptl. Corey Kelsch was one of the responding officers and met with the occupants of the car.
The officer was told the two were sitting at a gas pump when the Ford Ranger was backed from a parking spot, the driver revved the pickup’s engine and then suddenly lurched forward and struck the Mercury.
The impact pushed the car into a fuel pump. Another couple at the gas pump, along with surveillance video, confirmed the victims’ story.
Police also were told there were previous “issues” between the driver of the pickup and the car.
Dobey told police he was trying to scare the driver of the Mercury and did not intend to crash his pickup into the car. He said he lost control of the pickup which resulted in the crash.
Police charged Dobey after taking statements from witnesses present and reviewing the videotape. Dobey was taken to the Justice Center where he was booked and placed under bond with an appearance in General Sessions Court pending.
