A guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a weapon when arrested on Nov. 8, 2019, by Tennessee Wildlife Agency officers, and evading arrest on March 1, 2019, has drawn a four-year prison sentence.
Marcus Allen Braddam, 27, entered the guilty plea via an information entered before Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray last week. Four driving on a suspended license charges were dropped as a result of the plea to the more serious charges.
The sentence will be served concurrently with a sentence in Putnam County on charges not known. Braddam is being given credit for 51 days already served in jail.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Deadline docket
•Jerry Lynn Ashburn, felony possession of methamphetamine, theft of property of up to $1,000, child abuse/neglect or endangerment, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to March 23.
•Anthony Causwell, use of a counterfeit mark or logo of $10,000 to $60,000, state to dismiss charge because arresting officer is no longer in law enforcement.
•Franklin Dee Copeland, auto burglary, aggravated stalking, domestic assault and vandalism of up to $1,000, continued to March 23.
•Steven Cody DeRossett, aggravated assault, continued to March 6.
•Ladonna Michelle Edwards, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to March 6.
•Tyler Lee Ford, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, continued to April 13.
•Christopher Jose Gutierrez, statutory rape, continued to March 23.
•Rebecca LeAnn McCausland, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to April 13.
•Sandy Leander McClellon, felony possession of methamphetamine, forgery of up to $1,000 and simple possession, continued to March 6.
•Jonathan William McDonald, two counts of simple possession and driving under the influence, continued to May 15.
•Timothy Wayne Moore, aggravated assault and resisting arrest, continued to April 13.
•Lee Thomas Narramore, two counts of evading arrest and reckless driving, continued to May 8.
•Timothy Lloyd Oliver, home improvement fraud or failure to refund money of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to March 23.
•Allison Renee Pinson, filing a false report, forfeiture and attachment issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•James Timothy Russell Jr., felony possession of methamphetamine, continued, date unknown.
•Pedro Lucas Santizo, rape of a child, continued to April 13.
•Tracey Dene Sarrica, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to March 6.
•Joshua McDaniel Scarlett, felony possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, assault, criminal impersonation and simple possession, continued to March 23.
•Ron Michael Sherrill, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, bond hearing set for March 6.
•Robert Wayne Slagle, reckless endangerment, domestic assault, resisting arrest and reckless driving, trial date cancelled and continued to March 23.
•Cecil Lee Smith, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, per se, second or more offense driving on a revoked license and driving on a suspended license, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Dara Kensey Smith, aggravated assault, continued to April 13.
•Matthew Robert Thomasson, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to April 13.
Motion/hearings
•Virgil Christopher Belin, aggravated assault, domestic assault and assault, trial cancelled and continued to April 13.
•Brandy Virginia Braddam, theft of property of up to $1,000, felony possession of methamphetamine, child abuse, neglect or endangerment, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, Kevin Bryant allowed to withdraw from the case and Patrick Hayes now represents Braddam; continued to March 6.
•Robin Marie Latesky, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to March 6.
Probation violations
•Daniel Eugene Sherrill, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Sherrill and probation violation hearing continued to March 6.
•Taylor Lee Hall, had probation revoked for violations and was returned to probation with transfer to Veteran’s Court custody in Knox County.
Arraignment
•Kaitlyn Renee Green, felony possession of methamphetamine, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Green and continued to March 23.
•Cassandra Danielle Walker, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to March 23 at which time Walker is to return to court with an attorney.
Continued boundover
•Arless John Morgan, continued to March 23.
•Edward Junior Sherrill, continued to March 26.
