The opening words of our 9/11Memorial plaque reads in part, “Tuesday, September 11, 2001, began much like any other day. People rushed to their jobs at the World Trade Center…..” One of those who would have been among those going to his work at One World Trade Center was Francis Jude Feely, who worked as an accountant for Marsh & McLennan company.
Francis Feely was remembered by his mother, “You always knew when Francis was around by his distinctive laugh, a deep and loud guffaw. He was a huge fan of the cartoon, ‘The Far Side’ and would bring cartoons he thought described family members to family gatherings. He always knew he was going to get a ‘Far Side’ calendar from me for Christmas.”
Francis, age 42, grew up in Flatbush, Brooklyn, and attended St. Francis College. He made friends with a small group of commuters on Metro-North and they met for dinner almost monthly, added his father. He was survived by his parents, Francis Joseph and Patricia Feely; wife, Lori; and daughters, Jennifer, Lauren, Stephanie and Caitlin.
The Marsh & McLennan Memorial, dedicated July 16, 2003, has the inscription: “September 11, 2001
Our lost colleagues are, above all, your adored children and parents, husbands and wives, sisters and brothers, your cherished relatives and friends.”
No one who had arrived at work that day in Tower One had made it out alive. The Marsh & McLennan offices were on floors 93 through 100 of the North Tower. The impact zone of the airplane flight #11, was floors 93 through 99.
This one company lost 295 colleagues and 63 consultants working in their offices in One World Trade Center in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. All the names are included on their company memorial, including the name of Francis J. Feely, who is the cousin of local resident Robert Terraforte.
Francis is remembered at several dedicated memorial sites including: Marsh & McLennan September 11th Memorial; 9/11 Memorial at St. Joseph’s Chapel; Queen Elizabeth II September 11 Memorial Garden; Conseleya 9/11 Memorial; Crescent Beach Park-Flagpole/Memorial for 9/11 Victims; Dewitt 9/11 Memorial; East Newark 9/11 memorial; Fair Haven 9/11 Memorial; Garrison Elementary School American Patriot Garden and Montclair State University 9/11 Memorial.
The Francis J. Feely Charitable Fund, Ltd. was established in memory of Francis Feely. The charity benefits the F. J. Feely Memorial Scholarship Fund at Minisink Valley High School and other community causes including A Friend’s House, Helpers 4 Shelters, and Holy Cross & Otisville Presbyterian Food Pantries. The Fund will hold their 14th annual F. F. Memorial Golf outing on Sept 11, 2021.
The story, “September 11, 2001: A CEO’s Story” by Jeffrey W. Greenberg, chairman of Marsh & McLennan Companies, in the October, 2002, Harvard Business Review Magazine, found on the Internet, is very interesting and poignant reading.
Special thanks to Mr. Terraforte for allowing the Uncle Gib column to include this story in the Chronicle.
Old Uncle Gib is a weekly historical feature published each week. Old Uncle Gib is a pseudonym that was used by S.C. Bishop, who founded the Chronicle in 1886. Bishop actively published the Chronicle until 1948.
