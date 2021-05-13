Gov. Bill Lee announced earlier this week Tennessee will end federally funded pandemic unemployment assistance in July.
“We will no longer participate in federal pandemic unemployment programs because Tennesseans have access to more than 250,000 jobs in our state,” said Lee in a press release. “Families, businesses and our economy thrive when we focus on meaningful employment and move on from short-term, federal fixes.”
Tennessee paid 50,376 continued unemployment claims last with, with 8,194 new claims filed, a slight increase from the week before and up from the week of March 14, 2020, when about 2,700 new claims were made.
There were 1,482 Cumberland County residents out of work in March, the most recent data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development shows. The county reported an unemployment rate of 6.6%, up .1 of a percentage point from February and .2 of a percentage point higher than March 2020, before the pandemic caused rates to soar across the state.
Tennessee reported a 5% unemployment rate in March, just 1 percentage point higher than the 4% rate recorded in March 2020.
Other county unemployment rates ranged from a low of 3.3% in Williamson County to 8.9% in Lake County.
There were 15,400 jobs added to the economy for the month, with most job growth in the trade, transportation and utilities sector. The leisure and hospitality sector and government sectors followed.
However, there were still 84,300 fewer jobs in March 2021 compared to the same period the year before. The leisure and hospitality sector had the most job losses over the year. The education and health services and government sectors also had significant job losses during the past 12 months.
Federal pandemic unemployment provided $100 to $300 in additional weekly benefits to recipients of unemployment compensation. Those additional payments had been extended into September by the U.S. Congress, but will end July 3 in Tennessee. At least 10 other states have also announced they are opting out of the federal unemployment programs in the next few weeks, including Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina and Alabama. There are also reports Georgia officials are considering ending the additional unemployment benefits.
Programs impacted include:
•Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which provides an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation
•Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as self-employed individuals, part-time workers and gig workers
•Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted
•Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation, which provides and additional $100 benefit to certain individuals with mixed earnings
Any claims filed before July 3 that are eligible under federal program requirements will continue to be processed, the state said.
Tennessee has required unemployment claimants to complete three weekly job searches in order to remain eligible for benefits since Oct. 4, 2020.
Job seekers can find more than 250,000 open positions in a wide range of occupations and skill levels at Jobs4TN.gov.
The Tennessee Virtual American Job Center at www.TNVirtualAJC.com allows Tennesseans to research different programs from different state agencies that can help remove barriers to employment so they can more easily reenter the workforce.
