Funding to shore up critical railroad bridges is expected to help L’Hoist North America replace aging timbers for the largest bridge on its Crab Orchard-Rockwood rail line.
Additional funding will help fix a problem crossing in the Ozone community where large trucks are dragging the bottom of their trailers as they cross the tracks.
Kris Scarbrough, plant manager for L’Hoist in Crab Orchard, said the state assessed railroad bridges for small railroads across the state.
“Essentially, this takes the old timber frames we have on a couple of critical bridges — one being the big gulch, the highest bridge we’ve got — and replaces that with steel,” he told the Cumberland County Railroad Authority Nov. 30. “It provides stability on the biggest and really most troublesome bridges that we’ve got.”
The line from Crab Orchard to Rockwood, called Franklin Mineral Railroad, is among 23 short line railroads in the state, with less than 350 miles of track. These railroads help link industries to class 1 railroads for freight. The Franklin line is about 15 miles.
The railroad authority helps administer state and federal grants to support the railroad. However, matching funds for these projects come from L’Hoist as the line serves their company and they own the rail line.
The large bridge Scarbrough referred to is about 100 feet high across a span of several hundred feet.
The Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement Program offers federal grants with state and local matching funds to upgrade railroad bridge infrastructure.
“The state put together funding for a number of these railroads that have a lot of bridge infrastructure and are submitting it at once for this grant,” Scarbrough said. “We had a number of bridges that qualified for it.”
Funding for the program was part of the 2022 infrastructure investment act approved by Congress, with $1.4 billion in funds available nationwide.
“The state has been helpful in bundling all this together so it’s a pretty simple process for all these small railroads,” Scarbrough said.
L’Hoist will have a 5% match for the estimated $3.6 million project — approximately $180,000. The state will pay 45% with the remaining 50% from federal funding.
The railroad authority approved sending letters of support for the project, which Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster and Railroad Authority Chairman Wendell Wilson will complete.
The panel also heard an update on rail authority funding for 2023.
“This one will do rail replacement and ties at the Ozone bridge, Ashburn crossing and the cut on the east side of Ozone,” Scarbrough said. “We’ve still got a lot of old light rail dating back to the 1920s and ‘30s.”
That will include a crossing that on Ashburn Dr. that was the subject of discussion when the rail authority met in June.
The road has settled on both sides of the railroad crossing, leaving a hump in the road. The resident operates a business using low-boy trailers which can get hung on the tracks.
Scarbrough said the 2023 project would allow the company to fix the issue on its track, though the county road superintendent will likely need to make some improvements, as well.
“We’ll be able to do some of the paving work there,” he said.
Scarbrough estimated the project getting started in mid-2023. Wilson, who represents the 6th District, said he would contact Road Superintendent Stanley Hall to help coordinate work in that area.
The L’Hoist portion of the rail replacement project will be about $2 million with about $500,000 from the state.
The panel voted to approve the grant contract pending review by the county attorney.
