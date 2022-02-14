February is at the half-way point and temperatures and precipitation have been close to average. It is looking like the second half of February will bring warmer temperatures and an increase in rainfall.
A few days of sunny and warmer started the week but a rain system is expected on Wednesday night and Thursday. A few thunderstorms are possible.
Friday will be a cold day but another warming trend is expected on the 19th and it continues for the remainder of the month with rain picking up from the 22nd through the 25th.
Here are a few long-range projections. The spring is going to be warmer than normal as will be the risk of severe thunderstorms across Tennessee. A hot summer with every month having above-normal temperatures through August is forecast with a few days in the 90s.
There will be a full moon coming up on Wednesday night and it is called the Snow Moon. The best night to view it will be Tuesday night before the clouds start coming in.
Persons with weather questions or needing data can email weather1@charter.net.
