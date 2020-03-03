Cumberland County just finished with the third wettest February on record with 10.89 inches of rain recorded downtown Crossville. The wettest February was last year with 13 inches.
There has already been over 18 inches of rain in the first two months of the year. That puts Crossville at eight above normal this year and rain is falling as this is being published.
The past five months in a row have been above normal on rainfall. Well over 11 inches fell during February in portions of Lake Tansi, the Tabor community and Fairfield Glade. What is bad about this situation is that we are going into what is usually our wettest months of the year, March and April.
More heavy rainfall across Tennessee this week will be adding to the totals. It will be interesting to check the rain gauges at the end of the week and see just how much we add.
It is expected the county will move into some drier and sunnier weather by the end of the week and the weekend as we say goodbye to the rain. It is going to be a mild week with highs in the 50s with no Arctic air in sight for Tennessee through March 15.
A recent study showed that the United States averages 1,225 tornadoes a year. Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma record the most. These states comprise what is known as Tornado Alley and now Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee make up Dixie Alley.
This study also concluded that in the future the tornado season will peak earlier in March, instead of May, and the number of April tornadoes is expected to increase. This tornado study was based on how global warming will affect the severe weather season in the future.
Readers can send their questions or comments to weather1@charter.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.