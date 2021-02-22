Cumberland County is having the snowiest February experienced since 2006.
Snowfall totals have generally ranged from 7-11 inches across the county in the past three weeks.
The Plateau was in the deep freeze Feb. 16, with a high of 22, and a low of 11 degrees. The county and East Tennessee were spared from the worst of the snow and cold, which stayed to the west. It was fortunate things were not worse in the area.
The polar jet stream is like a river of strong wind in the upper atmosphere dividing the Arctic air from the milder air to the South.
It dipped all the way down into southern Texas, bringing the coldest weather in more than 100 years, and then positioned much of the time near or just west of the Plateau. This saved the area from the worst of the winter weather.
Much milder weather will be enjoyed this week, with highs in the 50s and maybe one day of 60-degree temperatures.
More Arctic air in the area is not expected until the first week of March. There will probably be at least one more round of winter weather before spring arrives.
The days are getting longer which is another sign that winter is slowly winding down to an end. Sunset now is 5:30 p.m. and the time changes on March 13.
The sun will be setting after 6:30.
Persons who have a weather question or need weather data may email is weather1@charter.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.