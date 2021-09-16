As an engineering student in New York City in the ‘70s, Joe Torrillo, along with his classmates, would visit the site where the World Trade Center towers were being built. Their teacher pointed out the new design that featured more steel and less concrete and how that differed from Manhattan’s iconic Empire State Building.
Nearly 30 years later, Torrillo, a fire department lieutenant, gazed up at the burning towers in shock after planes had crashed into the towers and, recalling what he heard from his engineering teacher, said the buildings would fall. Inside the lobby of the North Tower he was trying to warn others of the imminent danger when the building suddenly fell, trapping him beneath tons of rubble and fighting for his life.
Torrillo was the guest speaker Sunday night at the 20th anniversary 9/11 Remembrance and First Responder Appreciation Service at Linary Church of Christ in Crossville. The event was held the day after the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and attracted a crowd of several hundred that included dozens of local first responders.
Torrillo, a gregarious Italian from Brooklyn, quickly captivated the crowd with his engaging manner and a dry sense of humor characteristic among many New Yorkers that can perhaps be viewed as a coping mechanism for dealing with life in the Big Apple and all the challenges that entails.
Twenty years ago, Torrillo faced the biggest challenge of his life.
Torrillo grew up one of seven children. He had an uncle who was a New York City police detective and aspired to follow a similar career path. Torrillo also had an interest in structural engineering and studied at New York City Technical College.
While attending college, Torrillo took the firefighter exam on a whim and passed. Meanwhile, his friends who wanted to be firefighters and had studied for the test didn’t make the cut. As to choosing firefighting over police work, Torrillo said it offered a flexible schedule and time to do home improvement work to supplement his income and support his growing family. Looking back, he said it was the best career decision he could have made.
Torrillo joined the New York City fire department in 1981and was assigned to Engine Co. No. 10, Ladder Co. No. 10, located directly across from the World Trade Center and remained there for 16 years. He passed a demanding exam to become a fire lieutenant in 1996 and, on New Year’s Eve, while responding to an apartment fire, sustained a serious thumb injury that relegated him to a desk job.
Among his duties was going to schools to talk about fire safety and protection. On the first such occasion, a reluctant Torrillo went to a school in the Bronx to give his presentation and discovered he loved it. That led to a position as director of the city’s fire protection program and the establishment of a learning center, the Fire Zone, which earned him a Thea award for co-designing the center and a phone call from Fisher-Price asking if he would help them develop a New York City firefighter Rescue Hero, Billy Blazes, with a dollar from each sale going to the fire department’s fire safety education program.
Torrillo was scheduled to meet with Fisher-Price executives to discuss the project Sept. 11, 2001, at 9 a.m. at the Fire Zone, located about an eighth of a mile from the World Trade Center; he had chosen that date because it corresponded with the 911 emergency number. Less than an hour before the meeting, someone told Torrillo a plane had crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
“I thought a small plane had crashed into the tower –- a Piper Cub,” said Torrillo, echoing the thoughts of many other Americans.
When he went to watch news coverage on a nearby TV, Torrillo said he thought it was a movie and couldn’t believe it had actually happened. He quickly found it otherwise, jumped into a car with several other people and raced the few blocks to his former fire station.
Going inside the station, Torrillo didn’t see firefighters but rather dozens of people huddled together trying to escape from the falling debris and glass from the burning tower. He grabbed a uniform belonging to another firefighter and went outside, just as a second plane crashed into the South Tower.
Torrillo ran to the South Tower, convinced the buildings would eventually collapse but not until later that afternoon. He was inside the lobby urging a group of EMTs to leave before his fears were realized when the building fell in 10 seconds, trapping him and others beneath the rubble.
Torrillo said he was buried with other people in the darkness and heard crying and whimpering followed by silence.
“They had died,” he said. “I prayed that I would suffocate before I burned to death. A piece of steel had split the back of my skull and I had a broken arm and broken ribs.”
As to why he survived, Torrillo jokingly said he owed too many people money. In what seemed like an eternity, he said he thought about his career choice and the promise he made to his four children to take them to Disney World.
Torrillo’s prayers were answered, but not in the way he had attended. After about 25 minutes, rescuers pulled him and three others out of the rubble. Torrillo was placed on a long spine board and taken to a boat on the Hudson River. His next scheduled stop was a hospital across the river, in New Jersey.
As if he hadn’t endured enough, Torrillo had another close escape from death.
With medics trying to stitch his skull, Torrillo, still lying on the board, saw “millions of shards of glass,”suddenly raining down on them from the collapse of the North Tower. While the others jumped in the river, Torrillo, after loosening the strap on the board dove into the engine room to avoid the glass fragments. Once the deadly shower stopped, the other crew members returned to the boat some 45 minutes later and took Torrillo to the New Jersey hospital. Once there, he was identified by the name on the coat he was wearing, and Joe Torrillo was presumed dead for three days, at which point he was able to tell them his real identity.
Torrillo was the only survivor of both tower collapses. Due to the injuries he sustained, Torrillo retired with full disability in 2004.
Since retirement, Torrillo’s maintained an active schedule.
He’s one of 350 guides at the World Trade Center site for a walking tour he started in 2006. Torrillo also does speaking tours around the country, serves as spokesman for the Patriot Flag program and was one of two surviving firefighters who attended and testified at the trial of the five accused terrorist hijackers, at Guantanamo Bay.
Then, on Feb. 15, 2019, Fisher-Price relaunched its firefighter hero – Lt. Joe Torrillo. The former firefighter said he’s not sure why he was spared, but he considers it his duty to honor the memory of the 343 firefighters who perished by doing speaking engagements and taking part in other activities that recognize their service and promote patriotism.
At the end of the evening, Torrillo signed posters in the lobby. Among the scores of people waiting in line was Joanne Finn, whose firefighter brother, Patrick Byrne, died when the North Tower collapsed while he was on an upper floor trying to rescue people. When Finn told Torrillo about Byrne, he said the latter had worked for him and described him as a great guy.
“That was so touching and emotional,” said Finn, who had attended a 9/11 memorial service in Crossville the previous day. “There’s been such community support. It makes God so much more real. He comes to life.”
Local first responders were also recognized Sunday evening for their willingness to help others in time of need. Such was the case four months ago when a 2-year-old Crossville boy fought for his life after falling in a koi pond.
Sunday, John and Laci Neal walked to the stage to tell their story. Their son, Samuel, was in his mother’s arms.
“I thought he was dead,” said John, who had discovered Samuel lying facedown in the pond. “I started performing CPR and heard sirens.”
Police came, followed by EMS, and they eventually detected a pulse on Samuel, who was airlifted to a hospital in Knoxville.
John said his son is a miracle, adding he’s healing. “It takes time,” John said.
John is grateful to the dispatcher and first responders who contributed to his son’s survival and, ultimately, to God himself.
“You need to know where you’re with God before you face a tragedy,” John said. “I’m a firm believer God is the No. 1 healer and works through EMS people. You don’t realize about these angels (first responders). We need them. They’re under appreciated.”
