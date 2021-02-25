The scene on Miller Ave. at the intersection with Central St. in the dark morning hours of Wednesday had all the signs of another tragic, fatal car crash.
Debris was scattered across a business parking lot and into the street, a light pole was broken into pieces and a permanent business sign destroyed.
Nearby, a car with massive damage rested perpendicular to the roadway in a small clump of trees.
Miller Ave. was closed from Tenth St. to Sparta Dr. as first responders did their tasks and Crossville Police began the investigation of what appeared to be another traffic death.
City street crews assisted police in closing that section of Miller Ave.
There are not that many fatalities recorded inside the city limits, but on first view, the scene looked like another traffic death.
Crash scene reconstructionist Lt. Larry Qualls was summoned to piece together events of the crash. A Crossville engineering department crew arrived to take GPS coordinates of the scene that are used in diagramming the end result of the crash.
Tuesday at around 4:45 a.m., first responders were called to the area of Baldwin Tax on Miller Ave. of a report of a car crash with possible entrapment.
Reports indicated the victim suffered a serious laceration to the head and possibly other injuries.
A helicopter was placed on standby. The victim was pulled from the wreckage of a Nissan car and laid on the ground.
When ambulance crews arrived on the scene, they quickly canceled the helicopter. The motorist was dead.
The body was loaded into the ambulance and was taken to Cumberland Medical Center, where at some point the body underwent examination.
Back at the scene, Qualls was busy making notes, taking pictures and recording evidence related to the crash.
Something must have not looked quite right to the veteran officer. The section of road remained closed as the sun rose. It was closed when parents and buses maneuvered through the area to deliver students to three schools on Miller Ave.
Qualls consulted with detectives and the county medical examiner and during an inventory search of the vehicle found beneath clothing and other items in the front floorboard was a handgun.
The story quickly changed.
The examination of the driver’s body confirmed he had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Who and why is not publicly known.
A press release issued by the Crossville Police Department confirmed that the driver shot himself in the head while driving toward West Ave. on Miller Ave.
It states the “driverless” car continued east, left the roadway after crossing opposite lanes of traffic, crashing into the pole, sign and trees.
Nothing else has been released. It is not known if someone witnessed the crash and gave a statement that no one else was in the car. It is not known if a note was found.
The press release states more information will be released once the family has been notified. At press time, no additional information has been made available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.