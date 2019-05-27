A Florida man living with a Crossville family who killed a family pet while off his medication, and then begged police to shoot him, pleaded guilty to two charges in Cumberland County Criminal Court and received a two-year prison sentence to serve.
Dylan Scott Case, 23, pleaded guilty to an information charging aggravated cruelty to animals and assault, and received a two-year sentence to be served at 30 percent with 120 days already served.
The cruelty charge stems from the killing of a pet dog belonging to the family Case was staying with at the time. The assault stems from an assault on a city police officer who responded to the call. Resisting arrest and assault on an officer charges were dropped.
In January, Crossville Police were dispatched to Savannah Lane on what was reported to be a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived at the residence, they were told by the family that Case had “viciously killed the house dog.”
Case had traveled from Florida to Crossville to visit with the daughter of the couple whose home he was staying. Family members they allowed this because Case had nowhere else to go.
Case told police that he count not properly control his anger and that he took out his frustrations on the family pet. Case said that while the parents were at work, he started beating the dog with his fists, and then grabbing the dog and strangling it.
Case was taken to Cumberland Medical Center for an evaluation, but became combatant, threatening the hospital staff and police.
He has since received treatment and has been placed back on medication. Case was quiet and subdued in court when he entered his plea.
In addition to his sentence, Case is banned from any contact with the girlfriend or her family.
