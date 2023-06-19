Jim Cox has all the greens you need for a delicious, fresh salad — right from the farm. He and other Cumberland County growers were sharing their harvest with the community Saturday at the Cumberland County Farmers Market, at the corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N. The Crossville market is open Saturday, 6:30 a.m.-noon. The market travels to Fairfield Glade on Wednesdays, to The Square. It is open 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
