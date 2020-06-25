9.JPG

Carolyn Adams talks canned goods to Debi and Phil Ciancio, with her coveted canned green beans and other canned goods from jellies to chow-chow.

The Cumberland County Farmer’s Market opened in May with farm fresh produce, home-baked goods, handcrafted items and more. The Farmers Market, at 1398 Livingston Rd., is open Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturday at the corner of Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 70 N. beginning at 6:30 a.m. The satellite market in Fairfield Glade operates Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Stonehenge Dr. and Peavine Rd. 

