It is fair week in Cumberland County, and I have had lots of questions about the weather.
I bring some good news: After a cold front brought a lot of rain to Tennessee early in the week, we have some fantastic weather coming from Thursday through Saturday with sunshine, lower humidity and cooler nights.
It’s great weather for football after lightning caused some problems this past Friday.
It is not unusual at all to get a little cooler weather during the fair and at the start of September. Look for highs in the low to mid-80s and a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms for the first week of September.
Sunrise is now 6:09 a.m. with sunset at 7:13 p.m. You can really notice it is getting darker earlier.
With the clear nights later in the week there will be lots of stars visible with the planets Jupiter and Saturn side by side in the southern sky.
Next week I will tell you how August temperatures and precipitation compared to normal, as well as what the extremes are for the month of September.
I can tell you that in the last 50 years, we have seen everything from 99 degrees to frost during the month, lots of possibilities in the weeks ahead.
As expected the tropics are getting much more active with the Gulf and Caribbean being at risk this month and the East Coast in October.
Have a question or need data? My email is weather1@charter.net.
