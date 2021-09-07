It is a fantastic looking forecast for the week ahead with mostly sunny days and mostly clear nights.
Afternoon highs are expected to range from 78 to 82 degrees, with lows ranging from 54 to 58. If anything pops up, it looks to be just a brief shower as a front would move across the state. We are expecting mid-80s to return by the middle of September.
We finished the month of August very close to average on temperatures, only a half of a degree above normal. Precipitation was way above normal across the county. One of the official rain gauges in Fairfield Glade recorded just over 11 inches for the month. Around 8 inches fell in the Homestead and Grassy Cove communities and 6 to 7.5 was common around Crossville and Lake Tansi.
Have you noticed the sky on one of these clear Tennessee nights? The evening star is the planet Venus shining brightly in the West after sunset. As the night goes along and you look to the southeast you can see the planet Jupiter shining brightly and getting higher in the sky as the night progresses. You can reach me anytime at weather1@charter.net
