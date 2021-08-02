The Thompson family took time from their family reunion recently to help complete a project renovating 16 picnic tables at Cumberland Mountain State Park.
The picnic tables were first installed in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, which built many of the park’s original facilities.
The Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park launched a fundraiser in May to purchase new wood planks for the benches and table tops. They raised $2,870 from community donations in eight days. The Friends were able to purchase the wood and zinc galvanizing paint and supplies.
The Thompson family contacted Park Manager Chip Hillis and Ranger Mark Houston to see if there was a service project they could take on for their family reunion. The work party, held July 15, brought 55 members of the Thompson family from 16 states to the park.
Hillis and park maintenance men Steve Gale, Aaron Brown, Buzz Hollingsworth, Nathan Potter and Ian Barnett cut the wood and supervised.
The Thompsons removed the old table and bench boards, sanded the metal frames, painted with zinc galvanizing paint, and attached the braces and boards to the metal straps and pipe frames with screws.
Thirteen of the 16 tables were completed, and the remaining three are ready for the wood pieces.
“The tables look so clean and useable now, and most have a great view of Byrd Lake just to the left of the boat dock area,” said Laurie Snyder, secretary of the Friends group.
