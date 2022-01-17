A local family is hoping their gift of a bereavement cradle will give families who have lost an infant a gift of time and, they hope, memories to carry them through the difficult days ahead.
“Time is such a precious gift,” said Donna Flynn as she and her family presented the cradle to the labor and delivery department at Cumberland Medical Center Dec. 17. “It’s important for us to give that gift to families in our community that will allow them to spend more time with their infant after it passes.”
The gift was made possible thanks to the financial support of the family and their family and friends, who donated to a fundraiser in honor of Bryson James Flynn.
“We pray that it’s never used, but in reality, it happens,” Donna said.
Donna and husband, Ryan, were expecting their third child in September 2019. Her pregnancy had been going well. But the 20-week ultrasound brought devastating news: their baby had no heartbeat.
She was scheduled for a labor induction the next day.
“I didn’t understand when they said they would induce me what that would entail,” Donna said. “It was an induction like any other laboring mom. We were there all day going through the motions and the physical aspects of labor only to deliver a lifeless son.”
They were able to hold their son, take pictures with him and their other children, Ava, now 10, and Cole, now 8.
“You don’t think about those things in the moment, but it is precious to us now to have those moments,” Donna said. “I think I memorized every detail of his sweet little body.”
Later they learned baby Bryson had a chromosomal abnormality known as Trisomy 18 that often results in stillbirth or early infant death.
The family suffered additional losses over the next several months with early miscarriages. Then, in 2020, they were able to adopt their son, Beau, now 14 months.
“God has shown us so much grace and light through this journey,” Donna said.
In honor of Bryson’s second birthday, they reached out to family, friends and the community to help purchase the Cenotaph Cradle in honor of their son. A plaque memorializes Bryson and his brief life and inscribed with a Bible verse the family turned to during their grief:
“And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep our hearts and minds through Christ Jesus,” Philippians 4:7.
The caring cradle includes panels that provide cooling of the infant’s body, slowing the natural processes that begin after death and giving parents and families more time.
“We were able to spend about five hours with him,” Donna said. “That time was crucial to our long-term healing.”
Donna said they want to spread awareness of infant loss and the physical changes that follow. After the birth, her milk came in and she was able to pump and donate to neonatal intensive care units and local families for about five months.
“It’s an important part of the process when families experience that loss,” said Dr. Brad Leath. “We’ll be able to provide families with that extra time and comfort.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.