Family, friends and the community are mourning the loss of a popular 16-year-old Stone Memorial High School student Grant Harrison Bullock, who was killed in an ATV accident Saturday night in Cumberland County.
Bullock played on both the Stone Memorial High School football and soccer teams.
Lance Kennedy, assistant principal at Stone Memorial High School, said there were several counselors available at the school Monday from Central Office, other schools, the private sector and churches to offer support to students.
Dozens of family and friends of the Bullocks expressed their sympathy and offered prayers on Facebook.
“I’m so very sorry. I am praying for peace, strength, and comfort for your whole family. I know that you are not grieving alone, and I know that God will wrap you in His arms,” one friend posted.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported, “At approximately 8:50 p.m. (Saturday) E-911 received a call of an ATV accident with serious injuries to a 16-year-old young man. The victim was driving the ATV on private property off of McCampbell Rd. when the accident occurred. Emergency personnel responded and the victim was transported to Cumberland Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.”
Witnesses at the scene told Deputy Greg Green that the teen was riding a four-wheeler through a field when the ATV struck a stump, causing the victim to be ejected off the vehicle and causing him to strike a rock.
Bullock was the son of Doug and Samantha Bullock.
No arrangements were available as of press time Monday.
