A fight between a father and sone and witnessed by other family members last week resulted in one person going to a regional trauma center and another going to jail.
The incident occurred April 8 around 1 a.m. on Timothy Dr. in the Breckenridge subdivision southwest of Lake Tansi.
William Larry Matthews, 50, 934 Timothy Dr., is charged with one count of felony aggravated domestic assault. William Mathews Jr. was rushed by ambulance to Cumberland Medical Center and later flown to The University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment of his wounds.
Deputies Sgt. Dustin Jackson, Bobby Moore and Tristin Partridge were dispatched to the Matthews’ home off Timothy Dr. on a report of a stabbing and found Matthews Jr. in a vehicle that was leaving to go to the hospital.
Partidge’s report stated Matthews Jr. was suffering from a “large cut across his abdomen area.”
Witnesses told the deputies an argument broke out between the victim and his father that led to the father exiting the house and returning with a metal property marker pipe. The father, according to the report, wanted the son to leave the residence.
A fight resulted with the father allegedly hitting the son in the head with the pipe and then using a pocket knife during the fracas.
The father then left the residence and later was found at a residence on Turner Rd.
Partridge wrote in his report blood was found throughout the house and the pipe with blood on it was recovered from the front yard near a porch.
When deputies questioned Matthews Sr., they recovered from him a pocket knife they believe was used in the assault.
Matthews Sr. was taken to the Justice Center where he was booked and placed under $10,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.