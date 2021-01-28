A woman who made the false claim of being sexually attacked by other inmates in the Roane County Jail, a drug defendant with several cases pending and a Crossville man charged with organized retail theft crimes pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court last week.
Allison Renee Pinson, 42, of Harriman, charged with filing a false report, pleaded guilty to attempt to file a false report, a Class E felony occurring on Aug. 10, 2019, and received a one-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.
She was given credit for 16 days already served in jail.
Pinson was moved from the Roane County Jail to the Cumberland County Jail in August 2019 because of outstanding local warrants. After arriving at the Justice Center, Pinson claimed to authorities that she had been raped by other inmates at the jail in Harriman.
The claim resulted in an investigation by the Roane County Sheriff’s Office that concluded Pinson was lying about the attack.
“Her allegations were unfounded,” Detective Art Wolff, director of internal affairs for the sheriff’s office, told the Roane County News.
“She was never touched,” Wolff said. “The closest anybody ever came was about 2 to 3 feet from her.”
Wolff said he came to that conclusion after he and jail Capt. Keith Emmert spent between 35 to 40 hours investigating Pinson’s allegations.
“We interviewed six Roane County Sheriff’s Office personnel and nine prisoners,” Wolff said.
Numerous hours of jail video was also viewed during the investigation.
“We were able to put together a definitive timeline where she alleged that it happened,” Wolff said. “We went back well before that timeline in case she was off a little bit,” the Roane County News reported.
In other pleas, the following took place:
•Kenneth A. Toebbe, 34, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of oxymorphone with intent to sell and received a three-year prison sentence to be served at 30 percent and consecutive to a General Sessions Court sentence He is being given credit for 14 days already served.
The charge stems from an Aug. 23 arrest by Crossville Police during which 192 pills and $2,700 in cash, along with a cell phone that reportedly had drug transactions save in the memory, were seized.
•Christopher Roy Wyatt, 29, pleaded guilty to organized retail crime theft and received a two-year suspended sentence at 30 percent to be served on supervised probation.
Condition of his probation is to pay $1,358.78 restitution to Lowe’s. Seven theft of merchandise charges were dropped with the guilty plea.
Wyatt was taken into custody Jan. 8 on the eight charges and by-passed presentation of the charges to the grand jury to enter the plea, He was accused of taking merchandise from the sales counters at Lowe’s and walking to the service desk and presenting them as returned merchandise for in-store gift cards.
There were seven incidents charged between Nov. 24 and Dec. 21.
Wyatt agreed to pay $50 per month toward restitution and is banned from the store.
