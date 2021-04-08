The years-long gentleman’s agreement on delinquent tax properties is now an official Fairfield Glade Community Club written policy.
The club’s board of directors approved the policy March 25 that transfers ownership of selected delinquent tax lots back to FGCC, forgiving the back taxes owed. Likewise, the Community Club will not charge membership assessments on county-owned lots.
“The expectation is that both parties will employ a more cooperative relationship as we address mutual interests in the future,” board president Ken Flierl said.
The agreement now goes to the Cumberland County Commission for consideration.
Cumberland County Allen Foster said, “I have been working in partnership with the Fairfield Glade board for quite some time to come up with an agreement that is good for both parties. The agreement keeps delinquent tax lots moving into the county’s possession so that they can be sold. When that happens, the county can collect property taxes and Fairfield Glade can then collect assessments. It’s a win/win situation.”
Formalizing the long-practiced agreement has been in the works between the board and Cumberland County government since 2019. Forty member comments — 32 positive and eight negative — on the matter were received over the past month.
At issue for residents speaking up at Thursday’s board meeting are FGCC membership fees they believe the county owes as an owner of more than 1,000 lots and what they believe are fewer services they receive for paying the same property tax rate as the rest of the county.
“Fairfield Glade Community Club is a business entity, not a charity,” Nico CearGeo said. “We do not exist to subsidize Cumberland County taxpayers for services and amenities they want.”
He suggested the Community Club quitclaim what he referred to as Tier C lots to the county and then bill the county almost $1.4 million in Property Owners Association fees. Annual dues payments range from $546 to $840 for lots without dwellings, depending on the location and services available to the property.
“In my feeling, we are owed money,” added Tom Ratcliffe.
Both residents complained Fairfield Glade has little need for county services such as law enforcement, fire protection and road upkeep because the resort community is served by its own police, fire, recreation and public works departments.
Ratcliffe noted the agreement is in effect until the end of 2030 and automatically renewable for 10-year periods unless one of the parties opts to terminate it.
“We’re taking a longstanding process,” he said. “Why now? Why did we make it 10 years self-renewing? It ties our hands in the future.”
Board member Greg Jones replied that putting the agreement in writing best serves both sides because it provides a better understanding.
“I think this is the right time,” he said. “It’s the right kind of document we need.”
Board members responded that Fairfield Glade does indeed receive county services, such as the sheriff’s office working in concert with Fairfield Glade Police Department and the county providing chipping and sealing for the resort’s roads. Membership assessments, board treasurer Bruce Cox said, allows FGCC to provide services above and beyond those received by county residents.
“It’s not a disadvantage,” board member Jeani Miller said of the agreement. “It would be a disadvantage for us to purchase all those lots.”
To illustrate, she mentioned the frequent complaint about the number of votes Wyndham Resorts has in electing board members.
“If you make them pay dues, you will now have 1,340 votes from the county when we have 3,000-4,000 votes on an annual basis when we’re voting for different things,” Miller said.
“The county and Wyndham would own Fairfield Glade Community Club. And that’s not a good idea.”
Once taxes have not been paid for two years, the bill is turned over to the Clerk and Master. Periodically, these properties are offered for sale at public auction. When properties don’t sell at the auction, they are turned over to the county, with a list available from the Cumberland County mayor’s office.
The delinquent tax committee has sold several properties from this list in recent months. Sometimes, the bid covers the amount owed in delinquent taxes. Many times, the bids are a fraction of what is owed. The county commission must approve sales when the bid is below the amount owed.
The property owner has one year to settle the taxes owed and regain ownership of the property. After that time, the new owner can apply for a deed of ownership.
