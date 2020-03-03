A Fairfield Glade Resident reported they had been the victim of an online scam.
Fairfield Glade Police Chief Michael Williams said, “Once investigators reviewed the case it was determined that the victim lost over $167,000 to the scammers. Fairfield Glade Police Department’s fraud investigator is working closely with federal agencies to investigate this matter.”
Williams said it is highly unlikely that the victim will recover the money.
“These scammers are more than likely in other countries, and it is often very difficult to track them down. I want to remind everyone to never trust solicitations — whether they sound legitimate or not and no matter how they contact you.”
He said in this case the scammer gained access to the victim’s computer claiming to be Microsoft. Once the scammer gained the victim’s trust, he continued to claim he had made mistakes and convinced the victim to continue to wire transfer money.
Fairfield Glade Police received information the victim was transferring large amounts of money and contacted the victim. That is when the victim realized they had been scammed.
“This is very sad, but it is an all too familiar scenario that occurs frequently. We have spent great amount of time and effort to educate everyone we can concerning scams but I want to remind everyone if they have a question, we are here to help,” Williams said. “Often times when people fall victim to scams and transfer money, they may be unknowingly breaking the law.”
The case remains under investigation by federal authorities.
