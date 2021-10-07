How many seats will there be on the Cumberland County Commission for the next 10 years?
That’s the question facing the county’s redistricting committee, which is charged with ensuring that all residents are equally represented according to the latest U.S. Census count. The county must adopt a redistricting plan for county commission and Board of Education representation by Jan. 1, 2022.
“I hope that you are done way before then,” said Ben Rodgers, county government consultant with the University of Tennessee’s County Technical Assistance Service. Rodgers is assisting the committee with creating county district maps for representation based on the 2020 U.S. Census.
“I want you all to get done and feel good about it, but I don’t want to rush you,” he told redistricting committee members Monday.
Cumberland County currently has nine commission districts, with two commissioners serving each district. State law requires equal representation, meaning each commissioner will represent an equal number of county residents.
The biggest issue the committee faces is the growth of Fairfield Glade. The resort community has shown a 23% population boom since 2010. Its boundaries were shrunk at that time, with those in neighboring District 6 expanded to make room for that growth.
That’s also a possibility during this year’s redistricting, with District 6 showing an 8% population decrease over the past decade.
Fairfield Glade resident Charley Wilson offered another suggestion.
“I request that in developing your options; you consider keeping the number of Districts constant at 9, but increasing the total number of commissioners to 19 by keeping all Fairfield Glade residents in a single district represented by 3 commissioners,” he wrote in an Oct. 3 email sent to commissioners, County Mayor Allen Foster and the Chronicle.
Wilson, a 6th District resident who unsuccessfully sought a commission seat in 2020, proposed moving 815 Fairfield Glade residents from the 6th District back into the 9th District to allow for the third post.
“You’re going to have Tansi wanting to do the same thing,” said Commissioner Darrell Threet, 3rd District, from the audience. “There’s about a third of Tansi that’s slivered off [from District 5] and put in Homestead [District 3].”
He added, “If you do one area, you’ve got to be fair and do the other area.”
Rodgers included Wilson’s suggestion in three options he presented to the redistricting committee Monday. Also included was the present set up of nine districts with two commissioners per district; and a third option of eight districts with two commissioners per district.
With the present situation, each district would include 6,794 people, or 3,397 per commissioner. Under the 19-commissioner suggestion, Districts 1-8 would include 6,438 people, with 9,655 in District 9, equalling 3,219 per commissioner. The eight-district, two-commissioner scenario would present 7,644 people per district, or 3,822 per commissioner.
“Remember, one person, one vote, basically is what it is,” Rodgers said. “It’s total people per district. It’s not who’s eligible to vote.”
Though he developed three plans, Rodgers pointed out that it’s up to the committee to decide if they want to pursue them or develop more plans. They can also present more than one plan to the county commission to make the final call.
“I’ll say this: If you send one plan, and they don’t vote on it, then y’all have got to meet back together as a committee and work on another plan to send back to commission,” he said.
Fairfield Glade’s District 9 isn’t the only one that experienced growth. Up 6% in population are District 1, which includes Crossville, and the bordering District 5 that runs from central to southern Cumberland County and includes Lake Tansi Village.
The fewest residents live in District 8, in the westernmost part of the county. That district, which includes the town of Pleasant Hill, has 6,033 population according to the 2020 census. Its population also dropped the most significantly at 11%.
Other districts with dwindling populations over the past decade are District 2, which includes part of Crossville; District 3, covering southern to central Cumberland County; and District 6, or the southeastern portion of the county, including Crab Orchard.
Districts 4 and 7 in northern Cumberland County experienced less than 2% population loss but still fall within the parameters of the one-person, one-vote formula.
“You’ve got to do something,” Rodgers said. “Whether it’s nine districts, two commissioners, whatever. You have to change something, because you’re not inside deviation.”
To be inside deviation, he explained, a district must be within 5-10% of the equal representation number. For the present nine districts, that’s 6,794 people per district.
Rodgers reminded the committee that, though they can keep in mind demographics of particular districts, it’s the numbers that are most important.
The committee elected Administrator of Elections Jill Davis as chairman, Commissioner Chad Norris, 1st District, as vice chairman and Colleen Mall, 9th District, as secretary.
Other redistricting committee members are Nancy Hyder, 2nd District; Rebecca Stone, 3rd District; Charles Seiber, 4th District; Terry Lowe, 5th District; Wendell Wilson, 6th District; and Jim Blalock, 8th District.
When committee members meet in a reconvened session at 1 p.m. Oct. 11, they will look at moving census blocks toward shoring up the numbers for equal representation. They will also take a closer look at plans for maintaining the same number of commissioners and districts, as well as an additional commissioner for District 9.
“Either way, y’all need better representation,” Stone said of Fairfield Glade. “I feel badly that you all are so underrepresented.”
The meeting will be on the third floor of the Cumberland County Courthouse.
