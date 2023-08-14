Seventeen-year-old Cheyenne Elizabeth Emery is crowned 2023 Cumberland County Fairest of the Fair by her predecessor, Savannah Hassler, during Saturday night’s pageant at Stone Memorial High School auditorium. Emery was among eight contestants vying for the title. The Cumberland County High School student is the daughter of Gary and Jennifer Emery. Her grandparents are Carolyn and Ray Worley, and Angie and Gary Emery. She will serve as official hostess of the fair, which is underway through Saturday at the fairgrounds. Exhibit buildings open at 10 a.m.; the midway lights up at 6 p.m.